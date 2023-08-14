Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    tossing lemons [Image 8 of 8]

    tossing lemons

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Kirstin Grace-Simons 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Maj. Brittney Nicole, the chief of Production and Service Branch, Nutrition Care Division, at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., disposes of some lemons that have started to spoil in the kitchen of the Madigan Grille, the dining facility at the medical center, during an inspection on Aug. 10, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 16:56
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    This work, tossing lemons [Image 8 of 8], by Kirstin Grace-Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM
    Madigan Army Medical Center
    food safety
    DHA

