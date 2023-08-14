Rosamond Dry Lake Bed fills up with water after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped historic rainfall on Edwards Air Force Base, California Aug. 24.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 15:40
|Photo ID:
|7988702
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-SU785-1034
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rosamond Dry Lake Bed fills up after Tropical Storm Hilary [Image 4 of 4], by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
