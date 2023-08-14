Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rosamond Dry Lake Bed fills up after Tropical Storm Hilary [Image 4 of 4]

    Rosamond Dry Lake Bed fills up after Tropical Storm Hilary

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Rosamond Dry Lake Bed fills up with water after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped historic rainfall on Edwards Air Force Base, California Aug. 24.

    edwards air force base
    air force
    AFMC
    AFTC
    dry lake bed
    tropical storm hilary

