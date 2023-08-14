Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE team earns praise from White House [Image 1 of 2]

    USACE team earns praise from White House

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Power Team recently received a certificate of appreciation from the White House for their emergency response work installing generators and providing electricity following the Hawaii Wildfires.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 15:26
    Location: MAUI, HI, US 
    USACE
    emergency response
    Hawaiiwildfires23

