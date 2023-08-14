Fort McCoy Garrison commander: The Maximum Standard

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Tonya Townsell 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger speaks to Fort McCoy housing residents as they attend a privatized housing town hall meeting Aug. 9, 2023, in building 50 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Several dozen housing residents attended the meeting to learn more about the installation’s new privatized housing partner and the way ahead. (U.S. Army Photo by Tonya Townsell/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger
    privatized housing meeting

