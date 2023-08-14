Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Juan departs Groton after 35 years of naval service

    GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    230821-N-GR655-004 GROTON, Conn. (August 21, 2023) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751) departs Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, August 21, 2023. Commissioned in 1988, San Juan departed Groton for the last time after 35 years of naval service to begin the decommissioning process. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

    This work, USS San Juan departs Groton after 35 years of naval service, by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Groton
    San Juan
    submarine
    New London
    SRS 32

