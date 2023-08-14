USS San Juan departs Groton after 35 years of naval service

230821-N-GR655-004 GROTON, Conn. (August 21, 2023) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751) departs Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, August 21, 2023. Commissioned in 1988, San Juan departed Groton for the last time after 35 years of naval service to begin the decommissioning process. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

