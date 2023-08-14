Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recon the Mountains [Image 5 of 5]

    Recon the Mountains

    NORIO TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amy King 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Infantrymen with 2nd Platoon, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, move out to recon the battlefield during a force-on-force exercise against British Army Troops at Norio Training Area, Georgia on August 24, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness, scale, and capabilities by exercising rapid mobility and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amy King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 08:43
    Photo ID: 7987913
    VIRIN: 230823-A-FF164-1017
    Resolution: 6193x4045
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: NORIO TRAINING AREA, GE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recon the Mountains [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Amy King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preparation
    Tactical Partners
    We're Here
    Dig In
    Recon the Mountains

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Agile Spirit
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT