NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 17, 2023) Shelby Hayes, regional program specialist and station manager for the American Red Cross program, poses in front of the American Red Cross office at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Aug. 17, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 06:39 Photo ID: 7987839 VIRIN: 230817-N-CO914-1001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 484.66 KB Location: ROTA, ES Hometown: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: Shelby Hayes, by CPO Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.