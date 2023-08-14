NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (August 17, 2023) Shelby Hayes, regional program specialist and station manager for the American Red Cross program, poses in front of the American Red Cross office at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Aug. 17, 2023. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 06:39
|Photo ID:
|7987839
|VIRIN:
|230817-N-CO914-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|484.66 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Hometown:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Team Rota: Shelby Hayes, by CPO Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT