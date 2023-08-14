Team Rota: Shelby Hayes

Shelby Hayes is the regional program specialist and station manager for the American Red Cross program at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain.



“Daily duties include emergency communication messages, ensuring all messages have been properly followed up, and being available at all times to create, verify or deliver Red Cross messages,” explained Hayes. “I also conduct community outreach through events and tables, and coordinate CPR/First Aid/AED trainings.”



Additionally, she liaisons with leadership and installation departments/commands, oversees the local Red Cross volunteer program, and manages financials and reports for local office.



Originally from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Hayes recently arrived to Rota from Yokota Air Base in Japan. As a Navy veteran herself, she loves that she is able to continue working with the military but in a different capacity.



“Being able to help service members and their families get home in stressful and emotional times of need is powerful,” she said. “As someone who once received a Red Cross message while out to sea, I understand the difference the Red Cross messages can make in getting someone home.”



Another part of her duties is providing assistance during crises such as the Afghanistan relief operations or Ukraine response. She deployed to Bulgaria to establish a new Red Cross office for military and evacuee support.



As an employee for five years within the organization, Hayes serves as a subject matter expert in multiple areas of the Red Cross, mentors new deployed team members, and oversees Red Cross’s volunteer and training services programs.



One of her immediate goals is re-energizing the local American Red Cross program, particularly the volunteers.



“Coming to a station that took a big hit and hasn’t recovered since COVID, I am down and out of the volunteer game,” said Hayes. “The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers and has a lot of exciting and new opportunities for those interested.”



She emphasized that volunteers are essential to the organization and account for up to 96% of Red Cross’s workforce. She encourages any community member looking for volunteer opportunities to stop by the American Red Cross office!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 06:39 Story ID: 452030 Location: ES Hometown: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: Shelby Hayes, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.