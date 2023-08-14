Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Türkiye Military Visit [Image 9 of 9]

    Türkiye Military Visit

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adonica Munoz 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Rear Adm. Yusuf Akyüz, Commander, Türkiye Southern Task Group, signs a visitor log in the commanding officer’s in-port cabin on the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a ship visit, Aug. 21, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adonica Munoz)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 22:09
    Photo ID: 7987110
    VIRIN: 230821-N-VQ693-1162
    Resolution: 4407x2938
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, Türkiye Military Visit [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Adonica Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

