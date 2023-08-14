Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Center Hill Dam spils from five of eight gates

    Center Hill Dam spils from five of eight gates

    LANCASTER, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2018

    Photo by Heather King 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Center Hill Dam on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tenn., spills March 6, 2018 from five of its eight gates. The project is operated and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2018
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 20:46
    Photo ID: 7987034
    VIRIN: 230823-A-A1409-1000
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 23.09 MB
    Location: LANCASTER, TN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Center Hill Dam spils from five of eight gates, by Heather King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Center Hill Dam
    Water Releases
    Spilling Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT