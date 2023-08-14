USS John P. Murtha Conducts CCA Training

Naval Special Warfare operators catch a mooring line for the combatant craft assault (CCA) in the well deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) while conducting familiarization training with the crew Aug. 12, 2023. The CCA is Naval Special Warfare’s premier visit, board, search and seizure platform and its roles includes maritime interdiction in variable threat environments, coastal patrols, and insertion and extraction of special operations forces. John P. Murtha is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

