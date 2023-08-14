U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 804th Medical Brigade practice tactical patient movement, as part of Global Medic 2023 - an annual multinational, joint force medical readiness exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 15, 2023. Soldiers loaded and unloaded casualties into a UH-60 Blackhawk simulating real-world patient evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nataja Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 18:40 Photo ID: 7986924 VIRIN: 230815-A-EU436-1350 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.6 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 804th casualty evacuation training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.