804th casualty evacuation training

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 804th Medical Brigade practice tactical patient movement, as part of Global Medic 2023 - an annual multinational, joint force medical readiness exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 15, 2023. Soldiers loaded and unloaded casualties into a UH-60 Blackhawk simulating real-world patient evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nataja Ford)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 18:40
|Photo ID:
|7986924
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-EU436-1350
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
