    804th casualty evacuation training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    804th Medical Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 804th Medical Brigade practice tactical patient movement, as part of Global Medic 2023 - an annual multinational, joint force medical readiness exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 15, 2023. Soldiers loaded and unloaded casualties into a UH-60 Blackhawk simulating real-world patient evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nataja Ford)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 18:40
    Photo ID: 7986924
    VIRIN: 230815-A-EU436-1350
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Fort McCoy
    804th Medical Brigade
    Global Medic 2023

