Coast Guard assists 4 aboard vessel taking on water near Georgetown, South Carolina

A Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew escorts a 52-foot catamaran vessel after it struck the Winyah Bay northern jetty and began taking on water near Georgetown, South Carolina, Aug. 23, 2023. The vessel’s bilge pump was able to keep up with flooding while a Station Georgetown boat crew safely escorted the vessel to safer waters until relieved by commercial salvage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Georgetown)

