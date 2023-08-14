Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists 4 aboard vessel taking on water near Georgetown, South Carolina [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard assists 4 aboard vessel taking on water near Georgetown, South Carolina

    GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew escorts a 52-foot catamaran vessel after it struck the Winyah Bay northern jetty and began taking on water near Georgetown, South Carolina, Aug. 23, 2023. The vessel’s bilge pump was able to keep up with flooding while a Station Georgetown boat crew safely escorted the vessel to safer waters until relieved by commercial salvage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Georgetown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 17:51
    Photo ID: 7986871
    VIRIN: 230823-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 174.93 KB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, SC, US 
