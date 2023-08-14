Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moving Target Engagement panel at Fed Supernova [Image 5 of 6]

    Moving Target Engagement panel at Fed Supernova

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Matthew Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Ralston, left, AFWERX Autonomy Prime lead, moderates the "Moving Target Engagement" session with panelist U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Meagher, AFWERX Prime division chief, at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023. The panel focused on the Department of Defense's pursuit to enhance moving target engagement capabilities including autonomous drones, developing advanced synthetic aperture radar, electro-optical/infrared systems, and high-energy lasers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 17:47
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moving Target Engagement panel at Fed Supernova [Image 6 of 6], by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    USAF
    AFWERX
    Fed Supernova

