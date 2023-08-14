Dr. Pittman, Engineer and Research Development Center (ERDC) Director, and Zahraa Ali, Chicago District Civil Engineer, have a discussion during an ERDC site visit to the Chicago Area of Responsibility. Also pictured are Col. Patterson, ERDC District Commander and Col. Rockwell, Chicago District Commander.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 14:39
|Photo ID:
|7986482
|VIRIN:
|230815-O-VJ355-5955
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|481.15 KB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Pittman, Engineer and Research Development Center (ERDC) Director, and Zahraa Ali, Chicago District Civil Engineer, have a discussion during site visits in the area. [Image 2 of 2], by Jacob Zdrojewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT