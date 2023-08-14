Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Jacob Zdrojewski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Dr. Pittman, Engineer and Research Development Center (ERDC) Director, and Zahraa Ali, Chicago District Civil Engineer, have a discussion during an ERDC site visit to the Chicago Area of Responsibility. Also pictured are Col. Patterson, ERDC District Commander and Col. Rockwell, Chicago District Commander.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 14:39
    VIRIN: 230815-O-VJ355-5955
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    This work, Dr. Pittman, Engineer and Research Development Center (ERDC) Director, and Zahraa Ali, Chicago District Civil Engineer, have a discussion during site visits in the area. [Image 2 of 2], by Jacob Zdrojewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE and Village of Schiller Park celebrate the groundbreaking of the storm improvement project.

