Batman as a military working dog pup in 2016. The German shepherd, formerly assigned to the 544th Military Police Detachment, was recently retired and is now a pet. The now-nine-year-old was adopted Cpl. Amy Maulo, his handler for four of the past five years. (photo by T. Anthony Bell)
Fort Gregg-Adams handler, canine conclude Army service, forging new relationship as owner, pet
