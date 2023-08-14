Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Gregg-Adams handler, canine conclude Army service, forging new relationship as owner, pet [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Gregg-Adams handler, canine conclude Army service, forging new relationship as owner, pet

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Batman as a military working dog pup in 2016. The German shepherd, formerly assigned to the 544th Military Police Detachment, was recently retired and is now a pet. The now-nine-year-old was adopted Cpl. Amy Maulo, his handler for four of the past five years. (photo by T. Anthony Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 09:09
    Photo ID: 7985842
    VIRIN: 230818-A-US054-5824
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Gregg-Adams handler, canine conclude Army service, forging new relationship as owner, pet [Image 2 of 2], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Gregg-Adams handler, canine conclude Army service, forge new relationship as owner, pet
    Fort Gregg-Adams handler, canine conclude Army service, forging new relationship as owner, pet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Gregg-Adams handler, canine conclude Army service, forging new relationship as owner, pet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    batman
    544th Military Police Detachment (MWD)
    Fort-gregg-adams-features-2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT