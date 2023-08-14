Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FASTCENT Infinite Defender 23 Weapons Training [Image 4 of 6]

    FASTCENT Infinite Defender 23 Weapons Training

    CAMP BADGER, JORDAN

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    CAMP BADGER, Jordan (Aug. 19, 2023) A U.S. Marine assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) participates in weapons training during exercise Infinite Defender 23 in Jordan, Aug. 19, 2023. Infinite Defender is an annual, bilateral maritime infrastructure protection, explosive ordnance disposal, anti-terrorism force protection, and maritime security exercise between the Jordanian Armed Forces and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, meant to enhance partnership and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)

    This work, FASTCENT Infinite Defender 23 Weapons Training [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Jordan
    FASTCENT
    Task Force 51/5
    Infinite Defender 23

