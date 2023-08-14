Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Relationships in Panama [Image 6 of 6]

    Building Relationships in Panama

    PANAMA

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade listen to a security force partner while touring a maintenance depot in Panama City, Panama, July 18. U.S. Army advisors are in the region building interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

