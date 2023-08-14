U.S. Army advisors assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade listen to a security force partner while touring a maintenance depot in Panama City, Panama, July 18. U.S. Army advisors are in the region building interoperability with security force partners. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 15:37
|Photo ID:
|7984815
|VIRIN:
|230718-A-JZ147-1005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.87 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Relationships in Panama [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
