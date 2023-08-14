Regional Cooperation 23 comes to a close in Montana

Personnel from the U.S. and partner nations, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, pose together at the Montana State Capitol Aug. 18, 2023, in Helena, Montana. RC23 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023
Location: HELENA, MT, US