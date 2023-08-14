Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Researchers say 'Warfighters Must Train like They Fight,' Emphasizing Mental Resilience During MHSRS [Image 2 of 2]

    Researchers say 'Warfighters Must Train like They Fight,' Emphasizing Mental Resilience During MHSRS

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Danae Johnson 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Susannah Knust, a research psychologist at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, speaks during a 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium session on Warfighter Operational Resilience on August 17, 2023. (Photo credit: Danae Johnson, USAMRDC Public Affairs)

    Army Readiness
    MHSRS2023

