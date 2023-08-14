Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Developing leaders; Andersen holds flight commander course [Image 3 of 3]

    Developing leaders; Andersen holds flight commander course

    GUAM

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Marc Johansen, the commander of the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, teaches a lesson to new company grade officers during a flight commander course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 17, 2023. The goal of the course was to build, refine, and develop company grade officer’s leadership and ability to support the four major roles of command: execute the mission, manage resources, improve the unit, and lead people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

