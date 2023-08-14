Lt. Col. Marc Johansen, the commander of the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron, teaches a lesson to new company grade officers during a flight commander course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 17, 2023. The goal of the course was to build, refine, and develop company grade officer’s leadership and ability to support the four major roles of command: execute the mission, manage resources, improve the unit, and lead people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 21:14 Photo ID: 7983434 VIRIN: 230817-F-VU029-1037 Resolution: 5896x3922 Size: 1.52 MB Location: GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Developing leaders; Andersen holds flight commander course [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.