    U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier Receives Citizenship Through Service [Image 2 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Vail Forbeck 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Jennifer Acosta Tejada, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), 28th Infantry Division, celebrates her U.S. citizenship with members of the 55th MEB after taking the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America while serving on a CONUS mission on August 10, 2023. Acosta, originally from the Dominican Republic, received her citizenship through her military service with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard under the Naturalization Through Service program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vail Forbeck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 19:57
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pennsylvania

    Army National Guard

    United States Citizenship and Immigration Services

    TAGS

    citizenship
    Army National Guard
    CONUS
    paang
    55th MEB

