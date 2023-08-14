U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier Receives Citizenship Through Service

U.S. Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Jennifer Acosta Tejada, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), 28th Infantry Division, celebrates her U.S. citizenship with members of the 55th MEB after taking the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America while serving on a CONUS mission on August 10, 2023. Acosta, originally from the Dominican Republic, received her citizenship through her military service with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard under the Naturalization Through Service program. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vail Forbeck)

