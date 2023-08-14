Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reactor Auxiliary [Image 2 of 2]

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Engineman 3rd Class Sean Toscano, from Costa Mesa, California, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) reactor auxiliaries division, checks a valve in the oily water separator room, Aug. 21, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 18:23
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, Reactor Auxiliary [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    Command
    Interoperability
    CVN 78
    US Navy

