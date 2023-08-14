Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy supports 2023 Women’s Equality Day with special observance

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Czarnecki, commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, gives her presentation during the 2023 Women's Equality Day observance Aug. 15, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, organized by Equal Opportunity Advisor Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the Fort McCoy Garrison Equal Opportunity Office, recognizes the day the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was passed on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 17:58
    VIRIN: 230815-A-OK556-4994
    Wisconsin
    women's equality
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office
    2023 Women's Equality Day observance

