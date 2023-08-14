Fort McCoy supports 2023 Women’s Equality Day with special observance

Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Czarnecki, commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, gives her presentation during the 2023 Women's Equality Day observance Aug. 15, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, organized by Equal Opportunity Advisor Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the Fort McCoy Garrison Equal Opportunity Office, recognizes the day the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was passed on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

