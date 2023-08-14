Electro Optical Maintenance Lab has wide impact at Yuma Proving Ground

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Electro Optical Maintenance Lab Supervisor Drew Trujillo uses the lab’s recently-acquired router table. lab is responsible for the maintenance, repair, and even design of a variety of equipment, from cameras and lenses to bomb-defusing robots. It also designs and fabricates custom items to support the testing work force.

Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US