    Electro Optical Maintenance Lab has wide impact at Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    U.S. Army Signal School

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Electro Optical Maintenance Lab Supervisor Drew Trujillo uses the lab’s recently-acquired router table. lab is responsible for the maintenance, repair, and even design of a variety of equipment, from cameras and lenses to bomb-defusing robots. It also designs and fabricates custom items to support the testing work force.

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

