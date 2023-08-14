STAFFDEL Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (Aug. 18, 2023) Capt. Frank Okata, Commanding Officer, Singapore Area Coordinator, right, greets professional staff member (PSM) Nick Hawatmeh, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

