SINGAPORE (Aug. 18, 2023) Capt. Frank Okata, Commanding Officer, Singapore Area Coordinator, right, greets professional staff member (PSM) Nick Hawatmeh, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI). Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 00:24
|Photo ID:
|7981511
|VIRIN:
|230818-N-DB724-1001
|Resolution:
|5294x3529
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STAFFDEL Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
