Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Whit Johnson, ABC "Good Morning America" Anchor, Interviews John Mills, FEMA IMAT EAO about Federal Response to Wildfire Disaster in Lahaina, Hawaii [Image 2 of 2]

    Whit Johnson, ABC &quot;Good Morning America&quot; Anchor, Interviews John Mills, FEMA IMAT EAO about Federal Response to Wildfire Disaster in Lahaina, Hawaii

    KAHALUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Christopher Mardorf 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Kahului, Hawaii, August 17, 2023 --Whit Johnson, ABC "Good Morning America" Anchor, Interviews John Mills, FEMA IMAT EAO about Federal Response to Wildfire Disaster in Lahaina, Hawaii. (GENERIC description.) N.B. No photo releases were obtained for this event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 23:52
    Photo ID: 7981457
    VIRIN: 230817-O-CM556-9885
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: KAHALUI, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whit Johnson, ABC "Good Morning America" Anchor, Interviews John Mills, FEMA IMAT EAO about Federal Response to Wildfire Disaster in Lahaina, Hawaii [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Mardorf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Hawaii
    Whit Johnson, ABC &quot;Good Morning America&quot; Anchor, Interviews John Mills, FEMA IMAT EAO about Federal Response to Wildfire Disaster in Lahaina, Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Response
    Hawaii
    Wildfire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT