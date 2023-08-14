Wailea, Hawaii (Aug. 20, 2023) - A Red Cross volunteer is assisting Hawaii Wildfire survivors with temporary housing. (FEMA Photographer Patsy Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2023 22:13
|Photo ID:
|7981216
|VIRIN:
|230820-D-AW394-3857
|Resolution:
|3000x2099
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|WAILEA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Cross Assists Hawaii Wildfire Survivors [Image 3 of 3], by FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
