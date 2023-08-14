Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Cross Assists Hawaii Wildfire Survivors [Image 1 of 3]

    Red Cross Assists Hawaii Wildfire Survivors

    WAILEA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2023

    Photo by FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Wailea, Hawaii (Aug. 20, 2023) - A Red Cross volunteer is assisting Hawaii Wildfire survivors with temporary housing. (FEMA Photographer Patsy Lynch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 22:13
    Photo ID: 7981216
    VIRIN: 230820-D-AW394-3857
    Resolution: 3000x2099
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: WAILEA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Cross Assists Hawaii Wildfire Survivors [Image 3 of 3], by FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Cross Assists Hawaii Wildfire Survivors
    FEMA Psychologist Assists Staff in Hawaii
    FEMA Continues Outreach in Response to Hawaii Wildfires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assistance
    FEMA
    Hawaii
    Disaster
    Wildfire
    HI-4724

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT