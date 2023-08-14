Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Finding Success through Persistence and Social Media

    Finding Success through Persistence and Social Media

    TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Electronics Technician 1st Class Heavenly McDonaldmoore, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Heartland, is highlighted as this week's Recruiter in the Spotlight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 16:47
    Photo ID: 7981095
    VIRIN: 230811-N-KS651-1005
    Resolution: 4975x3317
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: TOLEDO, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finding Success through Persistence and Social Media, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Finding Success through Persistence and Social Media

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruiter
    Spotlight
    Navy
    Recruiting
    Heartland
    NTAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT