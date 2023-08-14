230814-N-ED646-2228

GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 14, 2023) Sailors from USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) chock and chain a CH-53E Sea Stallion helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 162 (reinforced), to the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship during flight operations in the Gulf of Aden, Aug. 14, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.20.2023 03:47 Photo ID: 7980793 VIRIN: 230814-N-ED646-2228 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.08 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.