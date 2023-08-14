Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230814-N-ED646-2228
    GULF OF ADEN (Aug. 14, 2023) Sailors from USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) chock and chain a CH-53E Sea Stallion helicopter, assigned to Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron 162 (reinforced), to the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship during flight operations in the Gulf of Aden, Aug. 14, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 03:47
    Photo ID: 7980793
    VIRIN: 230814-N-ED646-2228
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bataan ARG
    USS Carter Hall
    tf 51/5

