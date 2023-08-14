Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerographer’s Mate At Work Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) [Image 2 of 2]

    Aerographer’s Mate At Work Onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    230819-N-UY363-1005
    Aerographer's Mate 3rd Class Jasmin Flores, a native of Elk Grove, California, observes wind currents, weather patterns and cloud formations from the weather decks aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 19, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 23:30
    Photo ID: 7980766
    VIRIN: 230819-N-UY363-1005
    Resolution: 4422x2943
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    TAGS

    weather
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer

