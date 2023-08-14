Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Dectorio Huerta, from Corpus Christi, Texas, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, makes landing calls while preparing to land on the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 16, 2023. HSM-70 is deployed aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 21:43
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    HSC-9
    US Navy

