USS Princeton (CG 59) departs from San Diego Bay, Aug. 19, 2023. In preparation for expected inclement weather, U.S. 3rd Fleet units, including submarines, ships and aircraft, executed precautionary actions to mitigate potential damage during forecasted weather events in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rosa Paschall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 19:44 Photo ID: 7980569 VIRIN: 230819-N-KM743-1004 Resolution: 5008x3336 Size: 1.68 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Princeton Departs San Diego Bay [Image 2 of 2], by SCPO Alma Paschall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.