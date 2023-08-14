Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton Departs San Diego Bay [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Princeton Departs San Diego Bay

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Alma Paschall 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    USS Princeton (CG 59) departs from San Diego Bay, Aug. 19, 2023. In preparation for expected inclement weather, U.S. 3rd Fleet units, including submarines, ships and aircraft, executed precautionary actions to mitigate potential damage during forecasted weather events in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rosa Paschall)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    USS Princeton Departs San Diego Bay
