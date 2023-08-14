U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Akeem Powers, from Atlanta, attached to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), pulls a line on the pier, Aug. 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, with embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 staff, is making preparations to sortie to the Pacific Ocean to avoid potential damage from expected inclement weather in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 19:29 Photo ID: 7980532 VIRIN: 230819-N-FK754-1026 Resolution: 7245x4075 Size: 889.16 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.