Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Akeem Powers, from Atlanta, attached to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), pulls a line on the pier, Aug. 19, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, with embarked Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9 staff, is making preparations to sortie to the Pacific Ocean to avoid potential damage from expected inclement weather in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 19:29
    Photo ID: 7980532
    VIRIN: 230819-N-FK754-1026
    Resolution: 7245x4075
    Size: 889.16 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    190823-N-YQ263-1008
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT