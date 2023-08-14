Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serve Safe class

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Photo by Thomas Kreidel 

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    Sgt. 1st Class Carmelo Valentin teaches a Serve safe class at NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 15:54
    Photo ID: 7980497
    VIRIN: 220317-N-MI079-4824
    Resolution: 1440x1152
    Size: 848.97 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serve Safe class, by Thomas Kreidel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Norfolk

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

