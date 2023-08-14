Army MEDCOM Provides Vital Support to NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Navy Food Management Team Mission

When the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Navy Food Management Team (NFMT) boards a ship to provide training, the ship’s food service team might be surprised to find a Soldier as part of the training team. They quickly learn that the Soldier is a vital part of NFMT.

The U.S. Army Medical Command’s (MEDCOM) Army Veterinary Services (AVS) supports NFMT with Army Veterinary Food Inspectors (VFIs). They, along with NFMT Sailors, conduct assist visits and training aboard ships and classroom training. According to NFMT Director Chief Warrant Officer Alethia Castro, they serve as an instructor to teach food preparation with quality assurance and sanitation standards.

“The impact of the VFI’s in support of joint mission success cannot be over stated,” said Commanding General, Medical Readiness Command, East U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mary V. Krueger, who oversees VFI 68R assignments. “Conducting classes and inspections both in port and accompanying the Sailors underway, the Army Vet Services food inspectors educate the ship’s teams, while learning Navy vernacular and the mission at sea. It is a win-win for the Total Force.”

“My time at the NFMT was a truly rewarding experience,” said Army Sgt. 1st Class Carmelo Valentin, a former Norfolk NFMT VFI. “Being the only Soldier in a Navy organization was a bit daunting at first but the team truly made me feel like a member of the team and taught me everything I needed to be successful and to be able to relate to Sailors.”

Army VFIs hold a special designation (68R) and are trained in food safety, quality assurance and protection from intentional or unintentional contamination of food. They are at the forefront of food safety and defense, using statistical sampling methods to make sure food is inspected for freshness, proper storage and delivery.

While assigned to a NFMT, the Army VFI serves as an instructor to teach food preparation with quality assurance, food sanitation standards, and food defense through courses such as ServSafe. “My tour at the NFMT allowed me to see some of the capabilities of the Navy and the strength of operating in a joint environment,” said Valentin. “The NFMT has left a lasting and positive impact on my career.”

Army officials communicate often with local fleet logistics centers (FLCs) to ensure a shared understanding of Army and Navy requirements for the VFIs. Open communication between the services ensures the NFMT mission is met while addressing mandatory Army requirements for the VFIs assigned to the team. The NFMT director is responsible for fostering cohesion and communication of the VFI’s day-to-day duties including support of their career development. The tour length for the VFI is normally a minimum of three years with the NFMT. All Soldiers assigned to an NFMT are top performers in their field.

Medical Readiness Command, East maintains command and control of NFMT VFIs and continues to support the Navy Food Management Teams. According to Public Health Command, East, Commander U.S. Army Col. Jody Brown, VFIs are integral to optimizing readiness of the Navy’s Food Service Teams. “I stress the importance on building ships - relationships, partnerships, and friendships,” said Brown. “The robust relationship between MEDCOM and NAVSUP shapes the Navy’s Food Service Teams in understanding the Army Veterinary Services’ vital contributions and support to the Navy’s operations. The strength that bonds Soldiers’ and Sailors’ food service have a long history of devotion to the Army’s motto, ‘This We’ll Defend’ and the Navy’s, ‘Non Sibi sed Patriae’ (Not Self, but Country),” added Brown.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 Story ID: 451727 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US