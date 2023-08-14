Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D CO, 39th BEB Employs New Training Device [Image 3 of 3]

    D CO, 39th BEB Employs New Training Device

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jayden Woods 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Spc. Naomi Brooks, an electronic warfare platoon leader with Delta Company, 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), uses a portable receiver to find the signal from the New Electronic Receiver Trainer, aka NEWT for a training exercise during Operation Lethal Eagle III on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 17, 2023. The unit uses the NEWT to help train Soldiers how to find and trace enemy radio signals. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 14:04
    VIRIN: 230817-A-MF602-2040
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    This work, D CO, 39th BEB Employs New Training Device [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st
    OLE
    Air Assault
    Lethal Eagle

