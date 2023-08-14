U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Van Horn, an aircraft structural repairer with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, prepares to use a composite repair tool during a UH-60 Black Hawk rotor blade repair at Camp Lielvarde, Latvia, Aug. 4. The critical maintenance conducted by Task Force Knighthawk ensured helicopters in the Baltics maintained their readiness and availability to provide aerial medical support, and participate in multinational training exercises. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.19.2023 13:18 Photo ID: 7980440 VIRIN: 230804-Z-AS463-2089 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 439.42 KB Location: CAMP LIELVARDE, LV Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Ivy field aviation maintenance keeps helicopters flying in Baltics [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.