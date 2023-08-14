Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Ivy field aviation maintenance keeps helicopters flying in Baltics [Image 1 of 3]

    Task Force Ivy field aviation maintenance keeps helicopters flying in Baltics

    CAMP LIELVARDE, LATVIA

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Van Horn, an aircraft structural repairer with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, prepares to use a composite repair tool during a UH-60 Black Hawk rotor blade repair at Camp Lielvarde, Latvia, Aug. 4. The critical maintenance conducted by Task Force Knighthawk ensured helicopters in the Baltics maintained their readiness and availability to provide aerial medical support, and participate in multinational training exercises. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

