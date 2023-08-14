Task Force Ivy field aviation maintenance keeps helicopters flying in Baltics

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, prepare to replace rotor heads on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter after an aerial gunnery exercise as part of scheduled maintenance at Camp Lielvarde, Latvia, Aug. 15. The critical maintenance conducted by Task Force Knighthawk ensured helicopters in the Baltics maintained their readiness and availability to provide aerial medical support, and participate in multinational training exercises. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

