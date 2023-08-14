Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fighting Falcons support freedom of navigation [Image 4 of 7]

    Fighting Falcons support freedom of navigation

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon refuels from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 912th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 19, 2023. To maintain their efforts to protect the security and freedom of navigation across the area of responsibility, U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) has bolstered their presence in the region. These actions reaffirm their unwavering commitment to maintaining stability and safeguarding global trade in this vital maritime route. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 09:08
    Photo ID: 7980290
    VIRIN: 230819-F-MJ351-5691
    Resolution: 5234x3482
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting Falcons support freedom of navigation [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fighting Falcons support freedom of navigation
    Fighting Falcons support freedom of navigation
    Fighting Falcons support freedom of navigation
    Fighting Falcons support freedom of navigation
    Fighting Falcons support freedom of navigation
    Fighting Falcons support freedom of navigation
    Fighting Falcons support freedom of navigation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Arabian Gulf
    AFCENT
    F-16 Fighting Falcons
    freedom of navigation
    912th EARS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT