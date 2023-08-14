Fighting Falcons support freedom of navigation

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon refuels from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 912th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron over the Arabian Gulf, Aug. 19, 2023. To maintain their efforts to protect the security and freedom of navigation across the area of responsibility, U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) has bolstered their presence in the region. These actions reaffirm their unwavering commitment to maintaining stability and safeguarding global trade in this vital maritime route. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

