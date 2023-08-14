Navy Entertainment

Isaac Knox and Ian Hwang (center) of Freedaps, the freestyle rap and comedy duo from Orlando, Florida, pose for a photo with Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the hangar bay, Aug 18, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

Date Taken: 08.18.2023
Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA