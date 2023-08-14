Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BTF Europe 23-4 [Image 6 of 6]

    BTF Europe 23-4

    ICELAND

    12.31.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Lincoln Kopetsky, 501st Combat Support Wing defender, protects three B-2 Spirits at Naval Air Station Keflavik during Bomber Task Force Europe 23-4, Keflavik, Iceland, Aug. 17, 2023. Members from U.S. Air Forces Europe, deployed with the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to support the BTF. BTF missions are representative of the U.S.' extended deterrent commitment to our Allies and partners and help enhance security throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 17:48
    Photo ID: 7979764
    VIRIN: 230817-F-ZT243-1180
    Location: IS
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF Europe 23-4 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Heather Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

