    Expeditionary Means of Deploying a FARP [Image 2 of 2]

    Expeditionary Means of Deploying a FARP

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff. Sgt. Jason Tudor, company standardization noncommissioned officer, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Regiment), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Fat Cow training with petroleum supply specialists assigned to Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12CAB, on Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Aug. 17, 2023. The Ch-47 Chinook helicopter extended range fuel system II is also known as Fat Cow and is a modular, interconnectable system. The primary mission is to provide a safe and convenient means of increasing the range and endurance of the CH-47 helicopter, including worldwide self-deployment capability and transporting fuel for a forward area refueling point. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 04:48
    Photo ID: 7978368
    VIRIN: 230817-A-GB404-8276
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 772.91 KB
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Means of Deploying a FARP [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

