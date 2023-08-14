Expeditionary Means of Deploying a FARP

U.S. Army Staff. Sgt. Jason Tudor, company standardization noncommissioned officer, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Regiment), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts Fat Cow training with petroleum supply specialists assigned to Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12CAB, on Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Aug. 17, 2023. The Ch-47 Chinook helicopter extended range fuel system II is also known as Fat Cow and is a modular, interconnectable system. The primary mission is to provide a safe and convenient means of increasing the range and endurance of the CH-47 helicopter, including worldwide self-deployment capability and transporting fuel for a forward area refueling point. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

