    Maui Mayor Bissen Visits FEMA Disaster Recovery Center [Image 5 of 6]

    Maui Mayor Bissen Visits FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Dominick Del Vecchio 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Lahaina, Hawaii (Aug. 17, 2023) - Maui Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. visits FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 00:04
    Photo ID: 7978212
    VIRIN: 230817-O-AB413-1376
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maui Mayor Bissen Visits FEMA Disaster Recovery Center [Image 6 of 6], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    Response
    Hawaii
    Disaster
    Wildfire
    HI-4724

