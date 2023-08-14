U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant Erin O'Hara, Officer of the 37th Field Artillery, poses for a photo at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 17, 2023.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs)
This work, Women's Equality Day [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
