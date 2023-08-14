Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard suspends search for man missing off Port Richey [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard suspends search for man missing off Port Richey

    PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An aircrew for Airstation Clearwater conducts a search for Andre Nolasco off the coast of Port Richey, Florida, Aug. 16, 2023. The Coast Guard suspended its search for the missing man after searching more than 1,514 square miles over three days. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez.)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 19:51
    Photo ID: 7977842
    VIRIN: 230816-G-CX249-1011
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 862.33 KB
    Location: PORT RICHEY, FL, US 
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard suspends search for man missing off Port Richey [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    USCG
    Nicks Park

