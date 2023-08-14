An aircrew for Airstation Clearwater conducts a search for Andre Nolasco off the coast of Port Richey, Florida, Aug. 16, 2023. The Coast Guard suspended its search for the missing man after searching more than 1,514 square miles over three days. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 19:51 Photo ID: 7977842 VIRIN: 230816-G-CX249-1011 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 862.33 KB Location: PORT RICHEY, FL, US Web Views: 33 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard suspends search for man missing off Port Richey [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.