    The United States Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Bay [Image 3 of 7]

    The United States Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Bay

    WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danlie B Cuenca 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230813-N-YI386-1042 Woodbridge, Va. (August 13, 2023) Chief Musician Cory Parker sings and interacts with the audience during a performance at Belmont Bay Marina. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 18:59
    Photo ID: 7977731
    VIRIN: 230813-N-YI386-1021
    Resolution: 3134x1690
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: WOODBRIDGE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The United States Navy Band Cruisers perform at Belmont Bay [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Danlie B Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Navy Band Cruisers

