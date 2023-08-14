U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Felicia Lattimore-Williams, a native to Lowndesboro, Alabama, plans to retire from the U.S. Air Force after serving honorably for 28 years. Williams last served as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 17:26 Photo ID: 7977620 VIRIN: 211004-F-F3530-1001 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 4.7 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Felicia Williams Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 28 Years, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.