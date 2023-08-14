Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Felicia Williams Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 28 Years

    Felicia Williams Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 28 Years

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Felicia Lattimore-Williams, a native to Lowndesboro, Alabama, plans to retire from the U.S. Air Force after serving honorably for 28 years. Williams last served as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 17:26
    Photo ID: 7977620
    VIRIN: 211004-F-F3530-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Felicia Williams Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 28 Years, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Felicia Williams Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 28 Years

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT