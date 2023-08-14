USS Porter Transits Through the Stimulated Beryl Straits

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13,2023)

Gunners Mate 3rd Class Petty Officer Travis Lemke, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), loads simulated rounds into an M2A1 .50 cal. to prepare for a simulated strait transit as part of Large-Scale Exercise 2023 (LSE 2023). LSE 2023 demonstrates the Navy's and Marine Corps' ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. LSE 2023 merges real-world operations with virtually constructed scenarios to create a realistic training environment that allows Sailors and Marines to train how they will fight, regardless of geographic boundaries.

