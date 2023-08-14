Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter Conducts Boat Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Porter Conducts Boat Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hailey Servedio 

    USS Porter (DDG 78)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14,2023)
    LSE 2023 demonstrates the Navy's and Marine Corps' ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. LSE 2023 merges real-world operations with virtually constructed scenarios to create a realistic training environment that allows Sailors and Marines to train how they will fight, regardless of geographic boundaries.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 15:47
    Photo ID: 7977368
    VIRIN: 230814-N-PT973-1043
    Resolution: 4956x3717
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    SAR
    USCG
    LSE
    Large Scale Exercise 2023
    LSE 2023

