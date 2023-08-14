USS Porter Conducts Boat Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14,2023)
LSE 2023 demonstrates the Navy's and Marine Corps' ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. LSE 2023 merges real-world operations with virtually constructed scenarios to create a realistic training environment that allows Sailors and Marines to train how they will fight, regardless of geographic boundaries.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 15:47
|Photo ID:
|7977368
|VIRIN:
|230814-N-PT973-1043
|Resolution:
|4956x3717
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
